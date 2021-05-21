Five new coronavirus cases announced Friday in Chippewa County

Chippewa County announced five new active cases of coronavirus Friday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,433 to date (fewer than 60 currently active). No new COVID-19 related deaths were announced Friday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 30,822 negative coronavirus tests and 276 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 672,000 cases of COVID-19 (a one-day increase of 569 active cases) and 7,734 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (a one-day increase of two lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.