Five things to do in Chippewa Falls

Leinenkugel’s Brewery tour: Take a walk through the historic Leinenkugel’s Brewery in downtown Chippewa Falls and take in the dense history of the brewing company.

Irvine Park: Irvine Park is a large and spacious public park and zoo where you can spend a day with the family in the clean open air.

Riverfront Park: The newly remodeled Riverfront Park is a tremendous outdoor venue and public park suited for those who want to stop and smell the roses before heading downtown.

Downtown Chippewa Falls: Downtown is full of diverse shopping/food options with something to offer anyone looking to immerse themselves in local culture.

Heyde Center for the Arts: This historic concert venue is situated just over a mile from the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. Take in a show, or the many art exhibits on display.

