Fleet Farm was honored with several awards in May for not just its existing businesses, but also its growth and expansion in the last several years.
The Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation awarded both the Chippewa Falls Fleet Farm and the Chippewa Falls DHL-Fleet Farm Distribution Center both with Business of the Year for Quadrant 3, the southwest area of the county which includes the communities of Chippewa Falls, Lake Hallie, Tilden and Eagleton.
The biggest award, Chippewa County Business of the Year, was awarded to the Mills Fleet Farm Distribution Center in the Lake Wissota Business Park.
Rich Tannenbaum, senior vice president and chief supply chain officer for Mills Fleet Farm, said the county was great to work in.
“We are honored to be recognized," Tannenbaum said. “The area’s talented workforce, welcoming business community and prime central location to our stores have all contributed to the success of the distribution center.”
The $69 million Mills Fleet Farm distribution center opened its 1.1 million-square-foot facility to receive goods in January 2018 after breaking ground in spring 2017.
Charlie Walker, president of the CCEDC, said the project was significant for a number of reasons.
It was finished on time, and has surpassed the number of employees they said they were going to have, more quickly than they had promised.
It was also a significant public economic development effort, with the city of Chippewa Falls providing $10 million in tax increment financing to the project: $7.3 million in a grant, $1.29 million for the land purchase and the remainder in sewer, water, and stormwater extensions.
The size, already significant, was also chosen with the potential for further expansion. The building is able to expand an additional 200,000 square feet to the east on the 72-acre site.
“It was one of the largest 10 projects in the state,” Walker noted.
When it was being built, former Governor Scott Walker’s office listed the facility as the state’s ninth largest economic development project in 2017.
