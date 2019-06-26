The Wisconsin-based retail chain Fleet Farm was honored Tuesday with one of Focus on Energy’s 2019 Energy Efficiency Excellence Awards, which recognize businesses and other groups that have made a commitment to reducing energy waste.
“It’s important for us to have an efficient operation. And with (Focus on Energy’s) help, with the projects we’ve done, they’ve helped us achieve that,” said Fleet Farm Store Facilities Service Coordinator Tim Geisen after accepting the award. “Long-term, that helps us as a company … and with the money saved, we can put that toward other projects and goals we have.”
Fleet Farm’s new distribution center, which opened in Chippewa Falls in 2018, was built with LED lighting and energy-efficient heating and cooling equipment.
The four new retail stores the company opened in 2018 — in DeForest, Delavan, Eau Claire and Oconomowoc — also included energy-efficient heating, cooling and lighting equipment.
State Sen. Roger Roth came to Tuesday’s award presentation and presented Fleet Farm with a Legislative Citation recognizing the company’s contribution and positive impact on the communities it serves.
Energy savings at the Chippewa Falls distribution center alone will reach more than 21-million kilowatt hours of electricity over the life of the equipment. One would have to burn more than 16-million pounds of coal to create that much electricity. Fleet Farm will also save nearly $2.3 million in energy costs over the life of the equipment in the Eau Claire store, compared to baseline lights and HVAC.
Focus on Energy partners with 107 Wisconsin utilities, and customers of those utilities are eligible for the energy expertise and financial incentives Focus on Energy provides.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.