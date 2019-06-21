When FATFAR kicks off Sunday, participants will have a new location to begin their float down the Chippewa River.
Chippewa Falls Main Street is encouraging people to park at the south end of downtown and launch their tubes, floats and kayaks from Chippewa Riverfront park. People generally have launched from the city’s shops, near the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge on Main Street.
“I talked to the city about promoting it there,” said Main Street executive director Teri Ouimette. “There are steps down the water. It’s a beautiful venue, and it will get people into the park.”
FATFAR, or the Frenchtown Annual Tube Float And Regatta, dates back to the mid 1970s, and while no one is 100 percent sure of the exact first event, Ouimette is promoting it as the 43rd annual float. It has been dubbed as “the world’s largest one-day tubing event.” There is no official start time, although floaters generally hit the water at noon. It generally takes tubers about two-and-a-half hours to get to Loopy’s Saloon & Grill & Event Dome, 10691 Highway 29, in the town of Wheaton, or about four hours to reach the Lake Hallie Sportsman’s Club, 2910 109th St.
Ouimette said the event means an economic bump in visitors to the city’s gas stations, bars and restaurants, and she wants to see people head back to Chippewa Riverfront for live music at 4 p.m.
“I’ll be down there, checking it out, and seeing if there is more we can do,” Ouimette said. “This will be a nice way to come back (to downtown) and enjoy the music.”
Jim Heideman, president of the Lake Hallie Sportsman’s Club, said they will have live music beginning at 4 p.m., along with food vendors.
“It’s one of the major fundraisers for the Sportsman’s Club,” Heideman said. “Last year, we had maybe a couple hundred come in off the water.”
Heideman said being on the water with friends is a huge draw.
“I think it’s the camaraderie,” he said. “I see a lot of people who aren’t from around town. It’s a fun time.”
As always, the event is fairly dependent on the weather, so Heideman is hoping for plenty of sun. They also keep an eye on the water level.
“I think the water looks good right now, but if we get an inch or two north on Friday, that could raise it up,” Heideman said.
William “Loopy” Kleich, owner of Loopy’s Saloon & Grill & Event Dome, agreed with Heideman that the event is important to his business, but he also stresses safety on the water.
“It’s one of our busiest days of the year,” Kleich said. “We’ll have our free shuttles running again to make sure everyone gets home safe. We’ll be running shuttles up and down the water. “
Kleich echoed Heideman’s comments that the event brings many people to the city who don’t otherwise come to Chippewa Falls during the year. He also has live music planned, and he has tubes and floating coolers available for rent.
When FATFAR began, it was always held on the fourth Sunday of June, Kleich explained. However, to avoid scheduling conflicts, particularly with Country Fest, it was later moved to Father’s Day. However, they’ve now moved it back to its traditional spot on the fourth Sunday of June.
Kleich said the water level is in good shape, and the water is warming up.
“We’ve had people floating, with the sunshine, and they’ve said it’s comfortable,” Kleich said.
