With warmer weather growing more consistent, Wisconsin’s flu season is still lingering on but continuing to decline.
In early April, the Center for Disease Control still listed Wisconsin overall as having widespread influenza activity.
The northern half of the state is seeing less cases than the southwest portion, however, and Chippewa County reported less influenza activity than last year.
Kristen Kelm, community health division manager, said the flu season was comparable to last year but they didn’t have as many reported cases.
They track hospitalizations and receive information from some labs.
From January to April there were 20 hospitalizations and around 70 cases reported from testing in Chippewa County.
Last year they saw just over 100 in February alone.
“Our flu season hasn’t been that bad for us in Chippewa County,” Kelm said.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported at the end of the first week in April that influenza activity was on the decline.
They had 257 flu-related hospitalizations that week.
During the 2018 to 2019 flu season, the state reported 1,874 deaths due to influenza or pneumonia, with the vast majority — 1,497 — being caused by pneumonia in persons over 65 years old.
The state reported minor increases in the number of people vaccinated, while Chippewa County stayed steady with about 30% of the population getting the vaccine.
The county runs clinics to vaccinate people, as well as providing it to county employees and visiting area senior centers.
Kelm said they were also able to reach over 700 area students by working with the local schools.
Even with the numbers dwindling, it is still possible to get the flu and health experts advise to continue being cautious.
Symptoms of the virus include chills, fever, headaches, body aches, sore throat, tiredness, dry cough and a runny or congested nose, according to the Wisconsin Health Department.
Though most with the virus recover within two weeks, it can be dangerous to those over 65 years old, pregnant or have a medical condition like diabetes or kidney disease.
In addition to vaccination, frequent hand washing, avoiding contact with infected people, and disinfecting surfaces that are touched often are good preventative measures.
Even with allergy season bringing new reasons to cough and sneeze, Kelm said, people are better off playing it safe.
“Definitely, if they’re not feeling good, stay home,” Kelm said.
