Flyers encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations sent to every home in Chippewa County

The Chippewa County Public Health Department has sent out flyers to all homes in the county to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations.

Public health director Angela Weideman said her office received a state grant that covered the cost of the flyers, which she estimated was between $8,000 and $10,000 to send to every address for the county’s 65,000 residents.

The flyer lists the phone number of her office, as well as eight different clinics or pharmacies in the county that are offering vaccines.

“We wanted to make sure they know we are giving vaccines, and our health partners are giving vaccines,” she said.

In addition, the Public Health Department sent out letters to the 569 people who received their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines but haven’t gotten their second; that number represents 2.1% of Chippewa County residents who got one of the two-dose vaccines. That number is also down 50% from last month.

“We did have a few (letters) returned. Many people did communicate back to us that they did get a second dose,” she said.

In the past week, only 780 COVID-19 vaccinations were given, the lowest number since vaccinations started — down from 925 doses a week ago and from 1,339 doses two weeks ago.