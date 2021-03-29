Ford Motor Company to sponsor automotive career exploration at Chi-Hi

In 2019, Ford Motor Company & Toycen Ford reached out to Travis Tainter, the automotive instructor at Chippewa Falls High School, and presented a partnership to help enhance the quality and quantity of students entering post-secondary education programs and more importantly, career opportunities as an automotive technician.
The initiative is called TechDrive and the program focus is the Automotive Career Exploration or ACE for short. With ACE, our students have access to a web-based learning management system (LMS) where they take general automotive courses that will apply to their certifications when they become employed at a Ford or Lincoln dealer.
The ACE courses are subsets of the actual training courses Ford technicians take for their certifications. Students create a personalized log-in and complete the training modules in conjunction with in-class activities. They may simply take any course unassigned for more knowledge and certificates.
Students are able to print out their completed certificates each time they complete a course, which is recommended to put in their portfolio or folder (this is advantageous when brought with them to a job interview to show what they know) and also to provide to Mr. Tainter as a show of completion for class credit. Students can also download their transcript from the LMS.
Mr. Tainter credits Ford for their user-friendly virtual training program as they have been using virtual training for almost three decades, so they have had a significant amount of time to really dial in a quality program. As part of the partnership, Toycen Ford has also donated a vehicle to the program ,which is a 2013 Ford Fiesta.
The donor vehicle is used by students to practice light automotive repair such as oil changes, tire rotations, etc., along with other basic repairs all the way up to advanced diagnostics as well.
Students who complete the Ford ACE training courses are a step ahead in the job hunt post-high school also. Ford can transfer in the records of their completed ACE training, and students get a certificate for every module they complete which they can add to a resume when applying for future jobs.
The Ford ACE training has also helped enable our automotive program to establish a closer relationship with Toycen Ford in Chippewa Falls, as Mr. Tainter has a student who graduated last year who is now attending the Ford ASSET program and is interning with Toycen Ford. Through the Asset co-op program, a student will earn an Associate’s degree in applied sciences and 100% of their Ford certified training.
CFAUSD would like to send a sincere thank you to Ford Motor Company and Toycen Ford for the work, and financial support they are providing to help fill the dire need for skilled workers, especially in the automotive industry.