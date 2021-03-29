Ford Motor Company to sponsor automotive career exploration at Chi-Hi

In 2019, Ford Motor Company & Toycen Ford reached out to Travis Tainter, the automotive instructor at Chippewa Falls High School, and presented a partnership to help enhance the quality and quantity of students entering post-secondary education programs and more importantly, career opportunities as an automotive technician.

The initiative is called TechDrive and the program focus is the Automotive Career Exploration or ACE for short. With ACE, our students have access to a web-based learning management system (LMS) where they take general automotive courses that will apply to their certifications when they become employed at a Ford or Lincoln dealer.

The ACE courses are subsets of the actual training courses Ford technicians take for their certifications. Students create a personalized log-in and complete the training modules in conjunction with in-class activities. They may simply take any course unassigned for more knowledge and certificates.

Students are able to print out their completed certificates each time they complete a course, which is recommended to put in their portfolio or folder (this is advantageous when brought with them to a job interview to show what they know) and also to provide to Mr. Tainter as a show of completion for class credit. Students can also download their transcript from the LMS.

