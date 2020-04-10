Forecast calls for snowy Easter in Chippewa Valley
Forecast calls for snowy Easter in Chippewa Valley

Spring will be on hold for the next week in the Chippewa Valley, with snow likely Sunday.

Saturday will be cloudy, with highs in the 50s. Easter Sunday will have a windy and rainy start, with snow forecast by evening.

A band of heavy snow is possible, but forecasters are unsure of exact locations or amounts.

High temperatures Monday through Wednesday will only reach the 30s, with 40s expected by Thursday. Lows each day will be in the 20s.

