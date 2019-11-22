Whether Wisconsin and Minnesota faces a big snowstorm just before Thanksgiving depends on which track a storm system takes as it heads across the country next week, according to AccuWeather.
The potentially disruptive storm has its eyes on the Mississippi Valley and Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday — the height of the Thanksgiving travel rush.
The latest indications are that the storm is likely to move along at a swift pace and have most of its impact on the Heartland Tuesday and Tuesday night, which might spare the area the worst weather conditions for the busiest travel day Wednesday, AccuWeather reported.
In this scenario, colder air, snow and slippery travel would spread farther to the south and east along the Interstate 70, 80 and 90 corridors and reach parts of the Ohio Valley, eastern Great Lakes and the central and northern Appalachians during Tuesday night and Wednesday.
But, said AccuWeather Meteorologist Courtney Travis, "Should the storm develop to its full potential and take a northward track toward the Great Lakes, heavy, windswept snow would fall just northwest of the storm's center with heavy rain and perhaps severe thunderstorms to its south and east."
In this strong storm scenario, the swath from Denver to Omaha, Neb.; Des Moines, Iowa; and most of Wisconsin would be in the heavy snow zone, but it could be a close call between rain and snow in Kansas City and the Quad Cities area of Iowa and Illinois to near Chicago and Milwaukee.
The strong winds may linger into at least part of Wednesday over the Midwest and may be more of a problem from the eastern Great Lakes to New England and the mid-Atlantic region at midweek.
"Depending on how quickly this storm system strengthens, we could be contending with severe thunderstorms from Arkansas and Louisiana through southern Indiana and western portions of Kentucky and Tennessee," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Randy Adkins said.
Regardless, if either of the two scenarios occur — or something in between — major travel disruptions are likely over part of the Central states and the risk of some weather-related disruptions will exist in parts of the South and the East just prior to and during the middle of the week of Thanksgiving.
Even a brief period of gusty winds hitting the major airport hubs of the Northeast with only spotty rain and snow can mess up airline schedules.
It also appears a second potent storm will move in from the Pacific Ocean and impact a large part of the West, including California, at mid-week. Snow is likely to cause disruptions over the major passes, including along I-80 and perhaps I-5. And while rain may greatly benefit fire-ravaged areas of Northern California, slick roads may create dangerous travel for a time.
Hunters should stay dry this weekend, as the forecast for the opening of the Wisconsin gun-deer season is for dry conditions, with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s.
