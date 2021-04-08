Forging a safer school district: Cultivative Coalition holds first rally in Chippewa Falls

In the letter they asked for the district to immediately release a statement condemning the murders of People of Color and honestly address the way these deaths affect Students of Color, asked that the staff and administration propose a plan to incorporate more diverse and accurate history, and that the district seek out diversity and inclusion training for students and staff and take other steps to ensure that the aforementioned groups are no longer oppressed during their experience in the district.

After the district did not respond to their letter in a satisfactory manner, Spooner said the need to form the Cultivative Coalition was ever present, and the group needed to act to invoke change in the Chippewa Falls community.

“I think it’s powerful that all of us graduated from Chippewa, so we know the district and the intricate way it works,” Spooner said. “Each of us have had different experiences that shed a light on the good parts of the district, but also the bad parts that need more accountability and change. The four of us are all together on this because we realize things can be better and it can start with changes in the administration.”