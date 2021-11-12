Former area priest convicted of fourth-degree sexual assault

A former priest who had worked at McDonell Central High School was convicted Tuesday of sexually assaulting a student.

Charles J. Richmond, 32, of Wisconsin Rapids pleaded no contest to fourth-degree sexual assault in Chippewa County Court. Judge James Isaacson found Richmond guilty and set sentencing for Dec. 22.

Richmond was initially charged with repeated sexual assault of the same child, which means there are at least three separate incidents of first- or second-degree sexual assault. The trial was slated to begin Tuesday, but Richmond accepted the plea to fourth-degree sexual assault just as jury selection was about to begin.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell was pleased to have the case resolved.

“I am pleased the defendant took responsibility for his actions, prior to the victim having to testify at trial, by entering a plea,” Newell said after the hearing. “At an upcoming sentencing hearing, the state will request that the defendant be held accountable for this criminal sexual contact.”

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer interviewed a 19-year-old female on March 5, 2020, who said that Richmond touched her in a sexual manner multiple times. The assaults occurred in her sophomore year of high school, before she turned 16, during the 2016-17 school year.

The victim said that she and Richmond were in “constant communication” on her social media apps. She said Richmond was “very touchy, always having his hands on her to include touching her shoulder, her back and her butt.” He also asked her to sit on his lap and give him hugs.

The officer interviewed Richmond on May 14, 2020, who admitted to three or four incidents of “sexual contact” by touching the victim’s butt.

Officials at McDonell Area Catholic Schools previously stated that Richmond had been at the school for two years, and had left the area several years before the charges were filed. They stressed that all faculty and staff are required to pass a background check before working in the school.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0