Former Chi-Hi English teacher Barbara Roehrick honored with memorial scholarship

The Gaines-Jones Education Foundation, a nonprofit family foundation based in the San Francisco Bay Area, will award its first Barbara A. Roehrick Teacher Memorial Scholarship this June to an eligible college student majoring in education. Roehrick was a beloved English teacher at Chippewa Falls High School (Chi-Hi) from 1967 to 1987.
“We are proud to add this new award honoring Barbara Roehrick, the mother of our co-founder and my husband, Robert Roehrick, and his brother and Gaines-Jones donor, Charles Roehrick of Minneapolis,” Gaines-Jones’ executive director, Anita Jones Roehrick said. “In our 18th year of giving, it’s rewarding to expand the foundation’s reach, while recognizing Barbara’s 20 years of service as an English teacher.”
Four-time Gaines-Jones Scholar Brandon M. Lewis will be the first recipient of the Barbara A. Roehrick Teacher Scholarship. This $2,000 award will go toward his postgraduate study at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia. He is teaching middle school mathematics near his birthplace in Albany, Georgia, while pursuing a master’s degree.
Barbara Roehrick recently passed away at the age of 95. Robert Roehrick and his wife already had a private family foundation in place that awards college scholarships, so they decided to add an honorary scholarship in his mother’s name that focuses on students studying education. His mother was a donor and supporter of their foundation, so Roehrick said it seemed like a natural fit because his mother developed such a strong connection to the Chippewa Falls community.
“My mother was born and raised in Chippewa Falls,” Roehrick said. “She loved the people, the close-knit community, and had many lifelong friends. At Chi-Hi she loved her students and stayed in touch with many of them after graduation. We often joked in our family that no matter where we traveled with Mom, we’d inevitably run into a former student of hers — and she’d remember them by name.”
The foundation’s primary focus is awarding college scholarships to African American students in Southwest Georgia and the San Francisco Bay Area, helping to bridge their financial aid gap while minimizing student loan debt. Since 2003, the organization has granted more than 250 awards totaling over $300,000, with an average $1,200 per scholarship. Some scholars receive scholarships for all four years of undergraduate education, while other awards fund graduate study or medical school.
For more information or to donate, visit https://www.gaines-jones.org/.