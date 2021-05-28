Former Chi-Hi English teacher Barbara Roehrick honored with memorial scholarship

The Gaines-Jones Education Foundation, a nonprofit family foundation based in the San Francisco Bay Area, will award its first Barbara A. Roehrick Teacher Memorial Scholarship this June to an eligible college student majoring in education. Roehrick was a beloved English teacher at Chippewa Falls High School (Chi-Hi) from 1967 to 1987.

“We are proud to add this new award honoring Barbara Roehrick, the mother of our co-founder and my husband, Robert Roehrick, and his brother and Gaines-Jones donor, Charles Roehrick of Minneapolis,” Gaines-Jones’ executive director, Anita Jones Roehrick said. “In our 18th year of giving, it’s rewarding to expand the foundation’s reach, while recognizing Barbara’s 20 years of service as an English teacher.”

Four-time Gaines-Jones Scholar Brandon M. Lewis will be the first recipient of the Barbara A. Roehrick Teacher Scholarship. This $2,000 award will go toward his postgraduate study at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia. He is teaching middle school mathematics near his birthplace in Albany, Georgia, while pursuing a master’s degree.

