Former Chippewa County Board chairman Larry Willkom has died, just weeks after he resigned from the board after 36 years of service.
Willkom, 77, of the town of Lafayette served as county board chairman from 2010 to 2012. He died Feb. 20. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. March 7 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, with funeral services at 11 a.m. March 8 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls.
Evelyn Maloney of Chippewa Falls served alongside Willkom on the board for several years, and she remembers Willkom as someone who was devoted to his work.
“He was a gentleman,” Maloney said. “I enjoyed working with him. We didn’t always agree, but we always got along. He was a very conscientious person – he served the way he wanted to.”
Marilyn Holte of Chippewa Falls said she joined the board the same year as Willkom, and they served together for 30 years before she retired.
“He had strong convictions about many things, but he was a listener,” Holte said. “We didn’t vote the same on many issues, but there was respect. We served on a lot of committees together, and we learned from each other.”
Willkom represented District 9 on the board, covering the town of Hallie and most of the town of Lafayette. Colleagues recalled he would frequently vote against spending measures, from the annual budget to a measure that created the $10 wheel tax.
Along with serving on the county board, he also served on the Chippewa Valley Technical College Board, the Lafayette town board, and the Chippewa Falls School Board.
Willkom was born in Boyd in 1941, graduated from McDonell Central High School in 1959, and he earned his bachelor’s degree in social work from UW-Eau Claire. He worked for the Chippewa County Human Services Department. He retired in 1998.
Over his career on the board, Willkom was a frequent visitor to the courthouse, interacting with staff and learning about upcoming issues.
His seat on the county board hasn’t been filled yet; the board is slated to review candidates and possibly approve a finalist at its meeting next month. That candidate would serve out the final 13 months of Willkom’s term, through April 2020.
