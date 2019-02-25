Former Chippewa County employee Nate Liedl will not receive a grievance hearing after being fired by his boss, Clerk of Court Karen Hepfler.
Liedl ran against Hepfler for the clerk of court position in the November election but lost. Hepfler fired Liedl Jan. 10 — approximately two months later. He contends he was dismissed because he ran for her job.
Attorney Steven Zach, who was hired to represent the county, sent Liedl a letter saying that he is not entitled to a grievance hearing.
One week after his six-month-old son, Jaxon Hunter, was killed in November, Nate Liedl lost …
"As deputy clerk, you were appointed under (state statute) which states that the clerk of circuit court shall appoint one or more deputies and the appointments shall be approved by the majority of circuit judges for the county, but shall be revocable by the clerk at pleasure," Zach wrote. "Based upon this, the county has concluded that you were not an 'employee' within the meaning of the grievance policy and thus, are not entitled to file a grievance hearing with respect to your termination."
In a separate, shorter letter, Zach wrote that Liedl "alleged certain issues regarding (his) ability to find another job" given his termination, had alleged certain facts for the reasons behind his dismissal, and that he was willing to speak to Liedl about "a potential resolution to some of the issues you addressed in your grievance."
Liedl has been following the employee handbook policy for what to do if fired. He already filed a grievance claim directly to Hepfler, which she denied without stating a reason for his dismissal. He is still considering a lawsuit for wrongful termination.
Liedl, 37, worked in the clerk of courts office for nearly six years. Liedl said he sent the grievance letter to the County Board chairman and vice-chair, and neither has responded to him.
The county’s attorney, Jim Sherman, said recently that the county cannot comment on any ongoing grievance issues.
Hepfler, 55, has served as clerk of court since 2001. Along with dismissing Liedl, Hepfler also recently fired two other workers in her office, including a woman who actively campaigned for Liedl on social media and at parades throughout last summer.
Liedl said he decided last spring to run for the elected position to lead the office, and he began collecting signatures. Shortly after filing, he was giving a warning about his job performance; he had never had any form of discipline in his first five years there.
Hepfler, a Democrat, received 14,450 votes (53 percent) to win re-election on Nov. 6. Liedl, who ran as a Republican, received 12,622 votes (47 percent).
Prior to being fired Jan. 10, Liedl was told that “transaction report” for 2018 that monitored his computer activity showed he had accessed juvenile department cases 18 separate times. Liedl readily admits he had read the cases, but didn’t know it was something he couldn’t do, or would be considered a fireable offense.
“We knew things were confidential, but we didn’t know we couldn’t access them,” Liedl said previously. “We knew we couldn’t talk about it.”
Liedl said this rule should have been explained better during his training. The fact that he did it 18 times over the course of the year shows he didn’t know what he was doing was wrong, he contends.
The woman who assisted Liedl during the campaign was terminated Dec. 6. She declined to comment, and asked that she not be identified because she didn’t want to lose her severance package. She worked in the office for about seven years.
“I believe the discharge of two employees who worked on a campaign against Ms. Hepfler within two months of her being re-elected shows these were instances of vindictive targeting,” Liedl wrote in his grievance letter.
Attorneys for the 10-year-old Chippewa Falls girl accused of stomping on a 6-month-old Jaxon…
Liedl’s six-month son, Jaxon Hunter, died Nov. 1, after he was reportedly stomped on by a 10-year-old Chippewa Falls girl. Liedl maintains that he did not look at the girl’s file or anything related to that case.
Liedl contends that other workers in the office — both former employees and current staff — have confided to him they have looked at similar confidential records. He didn’t want to divulge any names to not get anyone else in the office in trouble.
