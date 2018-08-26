A former Chippewa County investigator was awarded the Law Enforcement Purple Heart Wednesday — an honor given to officers wounded in the line of duty.
Bill Gray, then a financial crimes investigator with the sheriff’s department, was stabbed 14 times in 2014 while working on an investigation for a runaway girl.
Gray left the department in March 2016, but is still in law enforcement — he works as an agent with the Department of Revenue Office of Criminal Investigation’s alcohol and tobacco enforcement unit in Eau Claire.
The job isn’t a less dangerous one, said the Iraq War veteran.
“Some people say, ‘Your job’s not dangerous anymore, since you left the sheriff’s office, right?’” Gray said. “Anytime you’re going after somebody who doesn’t want to be caught, there’s always that possibility.”
Gray, the sheriff’s department and the Department of Homeland Security were searching for a teenage girl from Florida on Nov. 14, 2014, when Gray was attacked by a man said to be connected to the girl, 20-year-old Sharrinder Garcha of the United Kingdom.
Garcha tried to kill him during the attack, Gray said.
“I tried everything. I tried talking to him, tried gouging his eye out at one point,” Gray remembered.
While the man had pinned Gray to the seat of the investigator’s unmarked black Chevy Impala, stabbing him with a folding knife, Gray was asking him to stop.
Gray had been talking to another officer on his cell phone when Garcha stabbed him the first time.
That officer later said he could hear Gray speaking during the attack through the cell phone, Gray said: “What are you doing? I have a wife and kids. Settle down.”
The attack ended with Gray fatally shooting Garcha.
Gray is still confused at the 20-year-old’s sudden attack.
Garcha had cooperated peacefully with Gray’s search for the girl for over three hours before the man pulled a knife: “I don’t really understand it.”
The Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation investigated the shooting, common procedure when an officer is involved in a shooting death.
Gray had acted in self-defense, then-Chippewa County District Attorney Steven Gibbs wrote in February 2015.
Nearly four years later, there is physical and mental aftermath. Gray has numbness around the scars and has experienced panic attacks, he said.
But he hopes to use that experience to prevent more violence. He gives presentations and talks about the incident, hoping to help the community avoid becoming a victim.
“I do it because I know I have something I’ve lived through … what to expect from your brain, what to expect from your body,” he said.
Attacked after search for teenager
Gray found Garcha inside a town of Lafayette apartment while looking for the runaway girl.
The Department of Homeland Security was also involved with the search, and Gray was on the phone with a DHS employee several times throughout the day, Gray said.
Garcha was “very nice,” Gray said, and seemed “genuinely apologetic” for fleeing from Homeland Security from Florida to Wisconsin earlier that month.
Gray interviewed Garcha at the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department, and Garcha agreed to lead Gray to the runaway girl in Eau Claire.
The two men later stopped in the parking lot of Blue Ribbon Awards, Signs and Engraving, a Lafayette business on County Highway J, around 3:45 p.m. while Gray called another officer.
There, Garcha stabbed Gray 14 times.
Gray’s nose was almost completely cut off during the attack, Gray said. He had six wounds to his hand, eight to his face and throat.
After shooting Garcha, Gray, who lost five pints of blood from his injuries, exited the car and flagged down a vehicle, Gray said.
He stayed in the hospital for five days, and returned to work at the sheriff’s department less than three months later: “It helped dispatchers and other deputies to see I came back and I wasn’t going to quit.”
The outpouring of community support shocked him.
“I’m here and alive because of the quick actions of everybody there that day,” Gray said.
