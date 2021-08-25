Former Chippewa Falls city engineer, Rod Pike, passes away at 87

“He was really a walking encyclopedia,” Hoffman said. “The last time I saw him a year ago, we stood there talking and laughing for 20 minutes, talking about all the projects going on in the city. He really had the city’s best interest at heart.”

Rick Rubenzer, the current city engineer/public works director, joined the city’s staff in 1990 and worked alongside Pike for 13 years; Rubenzer was elevated to his role when Pike retired.

“He was a very compassionate person, a wise person, a witty person,” Rubenzer said. “He was very tolerant of other people’s views. I’ll really miss him. He was a great mentor to me.”

Rubenzer said Pike stayed visible in the community after he retired, from working with the Spirit of Christmas to assisting at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital. Rubenzer said Pike also would call him routinely to discuss ongoing projects.

“The last 18 years, he kept up on what was happening in the city. He read every legal ad,” Rubenzer said.

Former Chippewa Falls Councilman CW King praised Pike for everything he did for the community.

“Rod was really committed to the city of Chippewa Falls,” King said. “That really makes a difference, when you care about getting things done, and done right. He was a good man, and I think he was good for the city.”

