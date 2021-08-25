Former Chippewa Falls city engineer, Rod Pike, passes away at 87

At a City Council meeting in spring 2003, city engineer Rod Pike explained to the council members the process for replacing two 80-year-old bridges in Irvine Park. One of the council members jokingly asked Pike if he remembered when they were installed.
While everyone had a good laugh — Pike was set to retire two months later — it underscored another point: Pike had overseen and been a part of virtually every development in the city for nearly 40 years.
Pike, 87, died on Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Eau Claire. Funeral services will be at a later date. Pike served as city engineer and public works director for 39 years, before retiring at the end of March 2003, shortly after turning 69.
“I’m having a hard time quitting,” Pike told the Leader-Telegram when he retired. “It’s challenging. I didn’t have anything pulling me away.”
City leaders praised Pike’s legacy on projects across the city.
“He did an outstanding job for the city,” said Mayor Greg Hoffman. “He was very conscientious. He was really good at what he did. He was very knowledgeable.”
Hoffman joined the Chippewa Falls City Council in 2001, and when he talked to Pike, he was stunned at how Pike remembered the exact dates of when certain projects, from roads to sewer construction to housing developments, had occurred.
“He was really a walking encyclopedia,” Hoffman said. “The last time I saw him a year ago, we stood there talking and laughing for 20 minutes, talking about all the projects going on in the city. He really had the city’s best interest at heart.”
Rick Rubenzer, the current city engineer/public works director, joined the city’s staff in 1990 and worked alongside Pike for 13 years; Rubenzer was elevated to his role when Pike retired.
“He was a very compassionate person, a wise person, a witty person,” Rubenzer said. “He was very tolerant of other people’s views. I’ll really miss him. He was a great mentor to me.”
Rubenzer said Pike stayed visible in the community after he retired, from working with the Spirit of Christmas to assisting at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital. Rubenzer said Pike also would call him routinely to discuss ongoing projects.
“The last 18 years, he kept up on what was happening in the city. He read every legal ad,” Rubenzer said.
Former Chippewa Falls Councilman CW King praised Pike for everything he did for the community.
“Rod was really committed to the city of Chippewa Falls,” King said. “That really makes a difference, when you care about getting things done, and done right. He was a good man, and I think he was good for the city.”