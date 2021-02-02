Former Chippewa Falls McDonell school chaplain arraignment hearing set in sexual assault case

A former Chippewa Falls school leader is heading to trial in a sexual assault case.
Charles Richmond, a 31-year-old former school chaplain at Notre Dame Middle School and McDonell Area Catholic High Schools in Chippewa Falls, will have an arraignment hearing in March after probable cause for trial was found.
Richmond has been listed as parochial administrator of Church of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Viroqua.
The case involves a criminal complaint against Richmond wherein it accuses him of having inappropriate contact between September 2016 and May 2017 with a student while serving as the schools’ chaplain. Wisconsin court records show the allegations include repeated sexual assault of the child, listed as at least three violations of first- and second-degree sexual assault.
According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer interviewed a 19-year-old female on March 5, 2020, who said that Richmond touched her in a sexual manner multiple times. The assaults occurred in her sophomore year, before she turned 16.
The victim said that she and Richmond were in “constant communication” on her social media apps. She said, “Father Richmond was very touchy, always having his hands on her to include touching her shoulder, her back, and her butt.” He also asked her to sit on his lap and give her hugs.
The officer interviewed Richmond on May 14, 2020, where he admitted to three or four incidents of “sexual contact.”
The decision to go to trial came after a judge heard testimony from a witness and a Chippewa Falls Police Department investigator during a preliminary hearing.
An arraignment hearing is scheduled for March 3.