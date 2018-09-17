EAU CLAIRE – The passion and inspiration demonstrated by a science instructor and an ability to involve all students while preparing them for what employers need have earned two Chippewa Valley Technical College instructors the school’s top award for educators.
Criminal Justice-Law Enforcement program instructor Rob Teuteberg, a former Chippewa Falls police officer, was presented with the Domer Award for new faculty.
“Teuteberg holds his students to high standards by facilitating scenarios, case studies and simulations that require his students to think critically and apply what they’ve learned about law in the classroom,” said Dr. Julie Furst-Bowe, vice president of instruction for CVTC.
“Rob stays connected with local law enforcement agencies and acts as a liaison for CVTC. He even developed a specialized training course to work with regional officers in the field,” Furst-Bowe said, announcing the winner of the Domer Award for instructors in their first three years of teaching.
Teuteberg joined the CVTC faculty in 2017.
Science instructor Mary Purvis and Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration instructor Steve Gutsch were presented with the John Frank Excellence in Education Award Aug. 23 as CVTC prepared to open its 2018-19 academic year.
Grant Lang, a former student who recommended Purvis for the award, noted she is responsible for his decision to go on to study physics at UW-Eau Claire, and that she remained “the yardstick to which all other teachers in my life are measured.”
Lang continued, “She is passionate; she is inspiring; and she communicates effectively. I always looked forward to attending her class because I knew that what I was learning was going to be made interesting and fun by the energy she brought to the classroom.”
“Mary is a master teacher,” said Karen Kohler, associate dean of general education and liberal arts. “She is innovative in her teaching, dedicated to student success, and inspiring in her leadership.”
“I believe a good teacher needs to make learning relevant, fun and understandable,” Purvis said. “My goal is to answer the question ‘what does this have to do with my life?’ long before the student asks.”
Adam Fromm, an HVACR program graduate who recommended Gutsch for the award, said he was resigned to having to memorize some material for the classes. “I couldn’t have been more wrong,” Fromm said. “Steve keeps his classes interesting, entertaining and ties them to real-life situations. Even though each class was taught to a group, Steve’s inclusion of every single person in the classroom, made it feel like we were being taught one-on-one.”
“Steve is an innovator and someone who listened to employer and student needs and took the lead in redesigning the HVACR curriculum to meet changing needs,” said Deb Walsh, former director of CVTC’s College Professional Development department.
“In the classroom, I pursue excellence not only in my teaching abilities, but in the learning of students,” Gutsch said. “I believe the learning in the classroom should closely relate to the HVAC industry. Our activities are as close to real-life scenarios that they will encounter in the field.”
Named for retired instructor and award sponsor John Frank, the Frank Award is the highest honor for a CVTC instructor. The award comes with a $1,500 stipend.
Chris Wehlan, an instructor in the Humanities, Behavioral and Social Sciences department; and Daphne Daugherty, an Oral and Interpersonal Communications instructor were recognized for the Paul and Karen Kohler Adjunct Instructor Excellence Awards presented to them this past spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.