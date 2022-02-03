Former Elk Mound Police Chief announces candidacy for Chippewa County Sheriff

Part-time Cornell police officer Travis C. Hakes has announced his candidacy for Chippewa County Sheriff, setting up a potential rematch from 2018, when he lost to incumbent sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.

Hakes, 35, of Tilden, has registered as a Republican candidate. He started in law enforcement in 2006, working previously as a reserve officer in the Lake Hallie Police Department, then was a former Elk Mound Police Chief, before joining the Chetek Police Department in 2017.

Hakes also ran for 67th state Assembly seat in 2016, but lost in the primary to eventual winner Rob Summerfield. Along with serving in Cornell, Hakes is a realtor. He also is a certified conceal-carry weapons instructor.

“Since the election in 2018, on average, every other day, someone encourages me to run again,” Hakes said. “This campaign 100% is not about me; it’s about the people who encouraged me to run.”

Hakes said if he wins, he would add another officer to the West Central Drug Task Force from Chippewa County. Currently, only one deputy from the county is assigned to that agency.

“To expect one person to cover that isn’t fair to that person, and it isn’t fair to Chippewa County,” Hakes said. “We should have a more pro-active approach for meth, heroin and fentanyl.”

Hakes said there are other areas the sheriff’s department must make investments in new technology.

“We need some changes. The fact that it is 2022 and we don’t have body cameras in the department, is disgraceful.”

Kowalczyk, a Democrat, was elected in 2006 and re-elected in 2010, 2014 and 2018. He will turn 66 in April, and has indicated he is leaning toward seeking another term, but added he hasn’t made any final decisions on whether he is running again. The Chippewa County Clerk’s office said Kowalczyk has picked up paperwork for re-election, but he hasn’t returned the documents at this time.

Hakes is a single father of one son. He earned an associates degree in criminal justice from Chippewa Valley Technical College. He is the first registered candidate for the sheriff’s position, which will be decided in the November election.

