Former Green Bay Packer, Gilbert Brown visits Chippewa Falls schools

A former Green Bay Packer stopped in Chippewa Falls last week to spread a positive message to the youth of the city.
Gilbert Brown is a former nose tackle for the Green Bay Packers who played with the team from 1993-1999 and again from 2001-2003.
Affectionately referred to as “The Grave Digger,” Brown stopped at Parkview Elementary and Chippewa Falls Middle School Friday afternoon to spread the word of the work and message of anti-bullying charity, The Gilbert Brown Foundation.
Brown’s mission is to stomp out bullying in schools. He is working with schools in Wisconsin to put a stop to bullying, develop team-building skills and promote diversity in the community.
Brown said being successful in life starts by respecting those around you, starting first with the person directly next to you.
“If you’re being respectful to the person next to you, it will carry all the way through the classroom and then through the entire school,” Brown said. “No matter where you are or what you’re doing, you have to be respectful. You can’t get a job by being disrespectful. Who you are going to be starts when you’re young, so making the right decisions is essential at a young age.”
Even though some of the students may not think they need to study hard to be successful in their adult life, Brown said success in or on any field starts with getting an education and taking that education seriously.
“Everyone needs to set their goals so they can understand where they want to be later in life,” Brown said. “If you want to be a professional football player, you still need to do your schoolwork. You cannot get on the field if you aren’t eligible. You’ve got to hit the books and put the training in. You need to learn what you need to do to be successful, but not just that. If you want to be a doctor, a lawyer, be in the military or any other career you need to put in the work to get there. Nobody is going to give you anything, you’ve got to earn it.”
Since Brown retired in the early 2000s from the National Football League, he has co-authored an anti-bullying comic workbook he hopes will inspire students, teachers, parents and school counselors to talk openly about bullying and adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward bullying schools.
Brown also said being respectful and not impeding on someone else’s space is essential to understand early in life, because not doing so can lead to both personal and legal problems later in life.
“You don’t want to be a mean person that can’t get along with anybody,” Brown said. “You’ve got to keep your hands to yourself and respect everyone’s space. There is no reason to put your hands on somebody, and if you do, that will get you in trouble both now and later in life. It just can’t happen.”
While the issue of bullying in schools remains prevalent, the hope is discussions like Brown’s on Friday will continue to change that and have kids feel safer in any school environment.