Former Green Bay Packer, Gilbert Brown visits Chippewa Falls schools

“Everyone needs to set their goals so they can understand where they want to be later in life,” Brown said. “If you want to be a professional football player, you still need to do your schoolwork. You cannot get on the field if you aren’t eligible. You’ve got to hit the books and put the training in. You need to learn what you need to do to be successful, but not just that. If you want to be a doctor, a lawyer, be in the military or any other career you need to put in the work to get there. Nobody is going to give you anything, you’ve got to earn it.”

Since Brown retired in the early 2000s from the National Football League, he has co-authored an anti-bullying comic workbook he hopes will inspire students, teachers, parents and school counselors to talk openly about bullying and adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward bullying schools.

Brown also said being respectful and not impeding on someone else’s space is essential to understand early in life, because not doing so can lead to both personal and legal problems later in life.

“You don’t want to be a mean person that can’t get along with anybody,” Brown said. “You’ve got to keep your hands to yourself and respect everyone’s space. There is no reason to put your hands on somebody, and if you do, that will get you in trouble both now and later in life. It just can’t happen.”