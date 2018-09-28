As of September, Chippewa County has more than 200 foster children placed outside their homes.
The number of local children needing foster parents has shot up. In 2014, just 28 Chippewa County cases were referred to Child Protective Services.
Three years later, 127 cases were referred.
The Chippewa Falls school district, the county, local hospitals, a mentoring program and other community groups are trying to do something about it.
“We noticed, over the last couple of years, an increase in children who have parents that are incarcerated,” said Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos, district superintendent, at a Thursday foster care event in Chippewa Falls.
“We realize that we need help,” Eliopoulos said. “And in every experience I’ve had … I’ve learned that when we need help, we need to ask.”
They asked, and the community answered: Eliopoulos, Human Services officials, two foster parents and an adopted foster child addressed a packed crowd Thursday at the Chippewa Falls Middle School to hear more about becoming a foster parent.
A shockingly fast spike in methamphetamine use has spurred the removal of dozens of local children from their homes, said Kari Kerber of Chippewa County Child Protective Services.
In 2014, there were 10 meth-related placements in the county, Kerber said. In 2017, there were 159.
Meth affects kids’ health, mental state and even their belongings, Kerber said.
Children exposed to meth can experience hyperactivity, poor appetite, dislike of being touched or more serious health problems.
“It takes time for those kids to be able to be held, or touched, or have a relationship with a foster parent,” Kerber said.
In the long term, meth exposure can lead to learning disabilities or difficulty controlling behavior or emotion, Kerber said.
Getting a child out – and back in – to a meth-exposed home isn’t easy.
“The big difference between meth and other drugs is when you’re smoking meth, it gets on the walls, in your clothing, in all the items in the homes,” Kerber said. “We can’t just put those kids back in that home without the home being cleaned.”
Several women spoke about their experiences fostering children through the county.
All said it changed their lives.
Kelly Booth of Boyd and her husband have been foster parents with Chippewa County for 19 years. She adopted her sons, now 12 and 13, after fostering them.
“Your job is to love them during the time you have them, but OK, let’s be honest, you get attached,” Booth said.
The Booths were awarded the Governor’s Outstanding Adoptive Parent Award in November 2016 at the Capitol for their work with foster kids.
“I do things I never thought I could handle,” she said.
Carly Rubenzer also adopted her son after fostering him – along with two other children.
Rubenzer asked the crowd to consider donating or volunteering for several organizations geared toward foster care, including Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which builds bunkbeds for children in need.
The groups’ goal is to have 10 new foster families, 10 new respite care families and 20 new volunteering or donation connections by March 1, 2019.
While getting licensed to foster children can take two to three months, Chippewa County foster home coordinator Serena Schultz said, she urged families, couples and single people to apply.
“This does sound like a long time, but we want to ensure the family we’re placing these vulnerable children with is a safe option,” Schultz said.
People could foster a child for a few days to a few months, Schultz said. The average length of a Chippewa County foster placement is almost 15 months, longer than the state average of 14 months.
People can also apply to provide respite care to foster kids.
It’s a less expensive application process, Schultz said, and respite providers will care for a child for shorter times – often to help out foster parents.
Another informational meeting on foster and respite care will be held Oct. 25, 12 – 1 p.m. and 6 – 7 p.m. at Korger Chestnut Elementary, 140 W. Elm St., Chippewa Falls.
“It’s not always going to be easy, but … there’s so many more ups than there are downs,” Booth said.
