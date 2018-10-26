Do you love working with children? Are you 55-and-over and looking for: a little extra money, a new challenge, something meaningful to do with your day? The Foster Grandparent Program needs your help. Senior citizens are wanted to work with children in our schools. Training will be provided by the Foster Grandparent program. If you want to make a difference in the life of a school age child, contact Mary Jo Hanson, Program Administrator for more information at 715-456-8543.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.