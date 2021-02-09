Foundation to award third annual scholarship

The Dove Healthcare Community Foundation is once again awarding a scholarship at seven area schools. High schools include Barron, Bloomer, Chippewa Falls Senior High, North and Memorial in Eau Claire, Osseo-Fairchild, and Rice Lake.

The scholarship was established in 2019 to recognize and encourage high school seniors pursuing a career in a healthcare related field at an accredited technical college or four-year university.

Applicants must include with their completed application an essay about why they are choosing a career in healthcare, educational and career goals, influential persons or events, opportunities they had to work or observe their chosen career field, as well as how the scholarship would affect their future education. Application deadline is April 1.

Foundation Chair Joe Muench shared, “The workforce needs in healthcare are great and the opportunities are endless. We are happy to provide support and encouragement to these students as they pursue their career goals.”

To learn more about the Dove Healthcare Community Foundation or to download the application, visit dovehealthcarefoundation.org, email info@dovehealthcare.com, or call 715-552-0460. High school guidance counselors have also been provided the scholarship information.

