Four deacons to be ordained Saturday at La Crosse cathedral

Four deacons will be ordained to the priesthood Saturday by Bishop William Patrick Callahan.

While the private Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse, due to capacity restrictions, it will be streamed live at diolc.org/live.

The four deacons include Samuel McCarty, Joseph Richards, Levi Schmitt and Daniel Williams.

Williams, the son of Daniel and Christine Williams, attended All Saints Parish in Stanley and is the second of two children.

He was encouraged to pursue the priesthood by his family and Msgr. James Jones, the priest who baptized him. Taking the directive from Jesus to Peter to “Feed my sheep,” he seeks to feed the people of God with the supernatural gifts Jesus has given us through his church.

He attended the University of St. Thomas / St. John Vianney Seminary in St. Paul, Minn. and St. Francis de Sales Seminary in Milwaukee.

McCarty, the son of Kyle and Margee McCarty, attended St. Michael Parish in Wausau, Wis., and is the oldest of six children.