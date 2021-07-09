 Skip to main content
Four die statewide from COVID-19 complications Friday
Four die statewide from COVID-19 complications Friday

COVID-19
Chippewa County announced two new active cases of COVID-19 Friday, raising the total positive cases to 7,523 countywide to date (fewer than 20 cases currently considered active).

No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Friday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 95 lives lost to date.

There have now been 31,389 negative coronavirus tests administered and 302 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (one individual currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “moderate.”

Wisconsin has now seen 679,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 235 active cases) and 8,158 individuals have passed away statewide due to complications with coronavirus to date (a one-day increase of four lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

"COVID arm" is a term experts are using to describe a delayed itchy rash or dull pain following a COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more about the symptoms and what researchers say about the condition. 
