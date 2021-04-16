 Skip to main content
Four die statewide from COVID-19 complications statewide Friday, one new case in Chippewa County
Chippewa County announced one new active case of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,259 to date (less than 60 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Friday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 29,806 negative coronavirus tests and 247 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 649,000 cases of COVID-19 to date (a one-day increase of 1,084 cases) and 7,406 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (a one-day increase of four lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

