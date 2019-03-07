The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation announced the recipients of their annual Excellence Scholarships, Initiative Scholarships and Fellowship and Leadership Award Recipients earlier this week.
A committee in the organization has selected 304 total recipients, with four of them being from Chippewa Falls.
The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation 2019 Teacher Fellowship is awarded to educators who have shown superior ability to foster a love for learning in their classroom. Amy Erickson (Chippewa Falls Middle School) and Justin Kuehl (Notre Dame Middle School) received this honor. Both of these teachers will receive $6,000 each for their respective schools.
The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation 2019 Principal Leaders Award recipients are awarded to school principals who have displayed high standards for educational achievement, character and instruction. Melissa Olson (Parkview Elementary School) received this award and will receive $6,000 for use at Parkview.
The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation 2019 Student Initiative Scholarship is given to students who were chosen by their school for showing exceptional initiative in the classroom and haven’t received another academic-based scholarship yet. Sebastian Sykora (McDonell Central Catholic High School) received this scholarship and will receive $10,000 for his post-secondary education.
The full list of scholars and award recipients can be found at www.kohleducation.org.
