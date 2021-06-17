Four individuals hospitalized in Chippewa County with COVID-19 complications

Chippewa County announced three new active cases of COVID-19 Thursday, raising the total positive cases to 7,511 countywide to date (fewer than 30 cases currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Thursday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 31,231 negative coronavirus tests administered and 295 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (four individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 677,000 cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 36 active cases) and 8,041 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (a one day increase of 18 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.