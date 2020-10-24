 Skip to main content
Four individuals injured in Chippewa Falls stabbing, two in critical condition
breaking featured top story

Four individuals injured in Chippewa Falls stabbing, two in critical condition

Four individuals are currently hospitalized after an early Saturday morning attack in Chippewa Falls.

Early Saturday morning at 2:46 a.m. Chippewa Falls Police Department officers were dispatched for a report of an altercation where multiple people had been stabbed. This occurred near the roadway entrance to Marshal Park in Chippewa Falls on Bridgewater Ave.

At this time authorities are aware of four people whom were injured. Four people were transported from the scene by EMS, two of them with what appeared to be critical injuries.

Several suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival. It is believed they have all been identified, however this investigation is still very active and more suspects may be developed. Injuries to the suspects are unknown at this point.

Initial investigation is leading the CFPD to believe it was not a random event. The parties involved in this altercation were known to each other and all parties identified so far are adults. The CFPD does not believe there is danger to the public at this time.

More information will be provided when it is available for release.

