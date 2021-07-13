Four new active cases of COVID-19 announced in Chippewa County

Chippewa County announced four new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the total positive cases to 7,528 countywide to date (fewer than 20 cases currently considered active).

No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Tuesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 95 lives lost to date.

There have now been 31,432 negative coronavirus tests administered and 305 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (one individual currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “moderate.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 679,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one day increase of 341 active cases) and 8,185 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of three lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.