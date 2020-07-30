Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Chippewa County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported, according to statistics released from the Chippewa County Department of Public Health on Thursday.

The four new cases bring the total for the county to 208 with 43 of those cases remaining active including one hospitalization.

Two of those confirmed cases have been released from isolation while the county also counted 102 negative test results in the previous day and 7,602 overall.

Statewide there are 9,852 active cases among the 52,108 confirmed with 919 deaths and 867,602 negative test results.

