Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Chippewa County

Four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported, according to statistics released from the Chippewa County Department of Public Health on Thursday.
The four new cases bring the total for the county to 208 with 43 of those cases remaining active including one hospitalization.
Two of those confirmed cases have been released from isolation while the county also counted 102 negative test results in the previous day and 7,602 overall.
Statewide there are 9,852 active cases among the 52,108 confirmed with 919 deaths and 867,602 negative test results.
