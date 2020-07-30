You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Chippewa County
0 comments
top story

Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Chippewa County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported, according to statistics released from the Chippewa County Department of Public Health on Thursday.

The four new cases bring the total for the county to 208 with 43 of those cases remaining active including one hospitalization.

Two of those confirmed cases have been released from isolation while the county also counted 102 negative test results in the previous day and 7,602 overall.

Statewide there are 9,852 active cases among the 52,108 confirmed with 919 deaths and 867,602 negative test results.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chris 'Flash' Faschingbauer
Obituaries

Chris 'Flash' Faschingbauer

BLOOMER -- Chris “Flash” Faschingbauer, 53, of Bloomer passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 21, 2020, surrounded by family and friends, after …

+2
Paulette M. Hartman
Obituaries

Paulette M. Hartman

BLOOMER — Paulette M. Hartman, 73, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer. She was born July 15, 1947, in Chippewa F…

Obituaries

Beatrice 'Beaty' E. Woolever

Beatrice “Beaty” E. Woolever, 78, passed away at home, surrounded by her family, Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born Oct. 15, 1941, in Tilde…

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Sen. Baldwin on Unemployment Insurance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News