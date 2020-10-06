Four trees planted at Irvine Park, local Forest Dept. celebrates Arbor Day

An annual holiday designed to promote the health of the environment is spreading its healthy practices to the Chippewa Valley.
Arbor Day is a holiday in which individuals and groups are encouraged to plant trees. Today, many countries observe the holiday, and while it is usually celebrated in the spring the date varies depending on climate and the suitable planting season.
Due to COVID-19, Arbor Day (and Arbor Week in Chippewa Falls’ case) is being celebrated this month. The culmination of the celebration resulted in four trees being planted at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls Tuesday morning and 30 trees to be planted throughout the rest of the city throughout the month.
Dick Hebert, director Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation & Forestry Dept., said planting trees at no cost to individuals and organizations helps promote the health of the environment and sets a good example for the next generation in terms of caring for what is growing around you.
“Obviously trees are healthy for the environment for a number of reasons, but planting new ones does help give an area a fresh start,” Hebert said. “Some of the trees in many areas are getting very mature and won’t last for much longer, so planting these will keep the environment healthy for many years.”
Dave Bresina, owner of Dave Bresina’s Nursery, said those interested in planting trees should do it around this time of year as it is most conducive to the long term health of the tree.
“Fall is the ideal to be planting because everything is going dormant,” Bresina said. “That’s because you still need to water it, but it won’t be as frequent as it would be during the summer. We usually recommend putting a sleeve on the tree too to protect it from lawnmowers, weed whackers and rodents. Every time you damage the trunk, you set the tree back so it makes a big difference when you take care of a tree.”
Locally, around 1,200 trees were infected by Emerald Ash Borer in 2016, one of the main reasons the local Forestry Dept. is offering to plant replacement trees for individuals in the community.
For those choosing to plant their own trees this fall, homeowners in Chippewa Falls need to commit to the following regulations: the tree must be watered twice a week, next spring it must be watered twice a week, next summer it needs to be watered three times a week and next fall it can be returned to being watered twice a week.
For more regulations on planting trees in your area, you can visit the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation & Forestry Dept. website.
