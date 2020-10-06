Four trees planted at Irvine Park, local Forest Dept. celebrates Arbor Day

An annual holiday designed to promote the health of the environment is spreading its healthy practices to the Chippewa Valley.

Arbor Day is a holiday in which individuals and groups are encouraged to plant trees. Today, many countries observe the holiday, and while it is usually celebrated in the spring the date varies depending on climate and the suitable planting season.

Due to COVID-19, Arbor Day (and Arbor Week in Chippewa Falls’ case) is being celebrated this month. The culmination of the celebration resulted in four trees being planted at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls Tuesday morning and 30 trees to be planted throughout the rest of the city throughout the month.

Dick Hebert, director Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation & Forestry Dept., said planting trees at no cost to individuals and organizations helps promote the health of the environment and sets a good example for the next generation in terms of caring for what is growing around you.

“Obviously trees are healthy for the environment for a number of reasons, but planting new ones does help give an area a fresh start,” Hebert said. “Some of the trees in many areas are getting very mature and won’t last for much longer, so planting these will keep the environment healthy for many years.”