MILWAUKEE — Foxconn Technology Group plans to collaborate with a regional health care system to lower the cost of health care for future employees at its $10 billion manufacturing complex planned in southeast Wisconsin.
Foxconn and Advocate Aurora Health officials signed a memorandum of understanding for the partnership on Thursday, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.
The Taiwanese tech company and Advocate Aurora have agreed to work together on systems to collect and analyze health data from Foxconn workers. Both groups want to focus on improving preventive care and the employee wellness program, as well as streamlining available patient information like dietary habits on a digital platform.
Advocate Aurora officials said they can provide medical assistance and preventive care to the 13,000 employees Foxconn expects to employ at the Racine County facility, which will produce advanced liquid crystal display panels.
Foxconn is aiming to change how health care is delivered. The company currently collects dietary and fitness data from its 1.2 million workers in mainland China.
“The difference is now we’re being able to partner with another health system in the United States that has the expertise not only in Wisconsin but regionally,” said Charlie Alvarez, vice president of North America Foxconn Health Technology Business Group.
The system will help interpret the data with support from its staff, clinics and hospitals, said Rick Klein, with Advocate Aurora Health.
“What’s really different than what happens today is that somebody may have a Fitbit app or they may belong to a health club, or whatever it happens to be, but that information isn’t organized at the same time that they need it when they go see the physician,” Klein said.
So first Wisconsin has an employer that wants to chip its employees and now you have another employer that wants to track your health. What could go wrong? Maybe let you go because you may not be in perfect health, or have a condition that will add to the cost of company benefits? Wake up people, corporations are taking advantage of you and you're letting them.
