Fr. Altman gives blessing at CPAC, after Diocese removed him from ministry

He also states in the bulletin that the parish at St. James the Less has grown in the last 15 months, and that he is donating $12,000 from book royalties for a wheelchair lift and ramp for the church.

As of Thursday, Altman has received nearly $750,000 in support from online crowdfund sites.

Last Sunday, the Diocese tapped Monsignor Robert Hundt to oversee Mass at St. James the Less. During a sermon, he read a statement from Bishop Callahan to the parish, as heard in an audio recording.

“Instead of working for all souls, the actions and words of Father Altman have caused great division within the parish,” the bishop’s statement said. “I recognize the difficulty that many of you may have in understanding such a decision, but it is important for each of us as individual parishioners and as an entire Diocese to come together in an effort not to cause further division and scandal.”

Hundt continued in his own words with a message on rebuilding the parish.