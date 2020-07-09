× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF ANSON — Frank C. Kucera, 75, of Anson passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday, July 5 2020.

Loyal husband to Katie S. Kucera for 36 years. Loving father to Amanda M. Radle and a very proud grandpa to Lexi, Donavon, April, Shellby and Cydney.

Frank was a big animal lover, especially his cats and dogs, the feeling was mutual because there wasn’t an animal that didn’t love Frank.

He was an extremely hard worker, one could say a workaholic, usually having three jobs at a time. He worked on his parents farm, drove truck, milk truck and school bus, he also spent many years at Ike’s International.

He was loved and liked by all, most everyone would tell you Frankie was a great guy. He had the biggest heart and felt deeply. He would give the shirt off his back and you could always count on him. He was a jokester, he loved to tell his grandbabies how ugly he was, so much that they would tell others “he’s ugly, just look at him,” but of course he’d tell them they were beautiful. If he was in a room of Packers fans he would root for the Vikings, even though he liked the Packers.

He always said he was gonna die with his boots on and that’s exactly what he did.