The Chippewa Valley is set to have a plethora of diverse festivals this summer and they are coming up fast. Everything from music to fairs, there is a festival for everyone this summer in the Chippewa Valley.
Northwoods Blues Festival
The Northwoods Blues Festival is a two-day blues music festival held in Chippewa Falls’ Riverfront Park on Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22. The festival has seen a few venue changes over the years, but this year’s festival includes performances from Howard “Guitar” Luedtke, Bernard Allison and Savoy Brown.
Country Fest
Country Fest is a four-day country music festival which has called Cadott home for many years. The festival takes place Wednesday, June 26, through Saturday, June 28. A few of the notable acts at this year’s festival include Luke Bryan, Justin Moore, Little Big Town and many more. In addition to music, the festival also offers camping, food vendors and various assorted attractions.
Country Fest artist Justin Moore said he is looking forward to playing the festival for the first time in a few weeks.
“I’m definitely looking forward to coming to Wisconsin for Country Fest,” Moore said. “Summer festival season is always great, so to come out and meet all the country fans is going to be a great time. That area has been great to us over the years, so getting to come out and play again is going to be a lot of fun.”
Northern Wisconsin State Fair
The Northern Wisconsin State Fair is an annual event held in Chippewa Falls which offers games, food vendors, amusement park rides and much more. The five day event will take place from Wednesday, July 10, through Sunday, July 14, and will also feature grandstand concert performances from artists like Joan Jett and Hairball.
Rock Fest
Rock Fest is a four-day hard rock/metal music festival which has taken place in Cadott for more than 25 years. This year’s festival takes places from Wednesday, July 17, through Saturday, July 20, and some notable acts included this year are Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson, Breaking Benjamin and dozens more. In addition to music, the festival offers a variety of food vendors, camping and other various attractions for attendees.
Rock Fest Facebook community page administrator Heather Stahl said the festival always does their best to get the best lineup they can every year, but some people don’t understand they have to work around a number of logistics not in their control to make it happen.
“Rock Fest always does their best to get bands people ask for but the band has to be available and within budget,” Stahl said. “I think a lot of people miss that point. I also love the opportunity to research and check out all the bands I don’t know. I attempted to count the bands I wanted to see. It was far easier to count the four or five I will skip. Can’t wait to get my Rock Fest research started.”
One Fest
One Fest is a Christian music festival held on the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds and will take place from Friday, July 26, through Sunday, July 28. A more recent addition to the Chippewa Valley music festival scene, the festival will include performances by national touring act Newsboys, Building 429 and Tori Harper.
Cadott Nabor Days
Cadott Nabor Days is a festival similar to a fair which takes place from Friday, July 26, through Sunday, July 28, in Cadott’s Riverview Park. Included in the event will be a carnival, food vendors, a mud bog, cattle judging, nightly music, a parade and more.
Chippewa Falls Sesquicentennial Birthday Bash Weekend
This year marks 150 years of Chippewa Falls being a city and from Thursday, Aug. 8, through Sunday, Aug. 11, there will be events all around the Chippewa Valley to celebrate the occasion. Some events include performances from Phil Cook and Them Coulee Boys at Riverfront Park on Friday, Aug. 9, and Arch Allies and a special guest artist at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 10. Pure Water Days and Riverfest will also take place from 2-8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, where attendees can enjoy food, inflatables for children and a variety of other attractions.
Wisconsin Game Fest
Wisconsin Game Fest takes place from Saturday, Sept. 7, through Sunday, Sept. 8, and will includes outdoor retail conservation organizations, dog trainers and kennels, outdoor apparel and recreational vehicles. Also included in the festival will be Steve Porter’s Trophy Deer, a petting zoo, North America Diving Dogs and more attractions to get you immersed in outdoor game culture.
