Full Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District release on cyber threat, closure

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District issued the following release about the cyber threat and today's closure:

"On Thursday night at approximately 10:30 PM, Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD) and Chippewa Falls Police Department (CFPD) were made aware of a potential threat to our schools, students, and staff.

'Initial tips came in from two sources, Speak Up Speak Out (SUSO) and email. These tips were promptly investigated by CFPD officials with the assistance of school district personnel and included looking into Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook messages.

'By 2:45 AM today, CFPD had made a determination that the messaging from social media sources provided to law enforcement was a non-credible threat. The messaging did include a reference to Chippewa Falls, but did not include any direct threats, location information, means, or any other specific details.

"As indicated in earlier communications, the Speak Up Speak Out (SUSO) school threat reporting mechanism utilized was a key ingredient for moving the investigation process ahead quickly. This Wisconsin Department of Justice (DoJ) application is quickly becoming integral for open communication and dialogue between students, school staff, and local law enforcement. You can find SUSO here and it's an exceptional resource as well: https://speakup.widoj.gov.

"Following the determination that these social media posts were not a credible threat, a meeting between school officials and law enforcement was initiated to make a determination about closure or otherwise. During that time, both school and law enforcement officials were made aware of other potential threats that were similar in nature. Due to the timing of the information and given that it was close to the anniversary of Sandy Hook, the recent Michigan incident, and the Tik Tok challenge, the school district felt compelled to close our schools. It was the safety of our students and staff that was the determining factor to close.

"Undoubtedly, these threats create fear and angst throughout the District. Communication in these matters is always difficult. Both the CFPD and CFAUSD strive to communicate effectively. Debriefing occurred this morning with officials from both departments to alleviate future issues in effectively providing necessary information to our respective stakeholders. We do anticipate that more of these types of incidents will occur locally and nationwide.

"The safety of our students and staff is the number one priority when making determinations of school closure. The decision this morning to close schools was based on information that was pertinent to today and referenced above. Given what we knew, closing our schools was the safest option. If any future threats are received, they will be evaluated on the information that is pertinent at the time and the District’s response will be determined accordingly."

"However, a few points to certainly keep in mind:

"1. Any individual who is found to be involved in making threats to our students, staff, or school district, will be referred to the district attorney’s office for criminal charges. If the individual(s) is a student, in addition to criminal charges, the student(s) could face disciplinary action, including expulsion from CFAUSD.

"2. The District will continue to work with law enforcement to determine the origin of any type of school threat.

"3. Future similar events that cause the District to close school will be required to be made up.

"4. We encourage parents to take an active role in communicating and monitoring your child’s use of social media. Parents have a vital role in helping to ensure school safety.

"If you have any information about imminent danger in our schools, please call 911. If you have any other information, please contact your child’s principal, the police department’s non-emergency number 715-723-4424, or report this threat in SUSO."

