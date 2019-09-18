Reading and spelling are pivotal to children’s education, and a new way of instilling these skills is being used at Chippewa Falls area elementary schools.
Children, parents and faculty members from Stillson Elementary School in Chippewa Falls presented a new method of learning to read, write and spell to Chippewa School Board members Tuesday during the the monthly board meeting.
The program, playfully called Fundations, is a comprehensive word study program that sees students learning the six syllable types intricately in order to better spell, pronounce and recognize words they haven’t seen before.
Jackie Dupey, an elementary curriculum leader and reading specialist, said the program is unique in that students have the opportunity to learn about words more in depth and recognize sounds associated with words rather than simply memorizing words and spellings.
“It’s a great opportunity for kids to see through errors and misconceptions we actually learn,” Dupey said. “These kids sometimes know more about what’s happening in syllable types then the instructors. They might point things out to their teachers and that’s great because it’s metacognitive. They aren’t just doing Fundations, or just doing word study, they’ve internalized it.”
A Fundations lesson sees the child standing in front of their peers, hearing a word and the syllables that make it up and attempting to spell it out, while the audience does the same by writing it on a whiteboard. The students learn through immediate feedback what they did wrong, and through the process they pick up valuable phonic, phonemic awareness, fluency and vocabulary skills.
You have free articles remaining.
“I consider it a word study jump,” Dupey said. “It’s just a wonderful program. It’s like watching a concert between teachers and students. It is highly explicit, it is directly instructed and because of the interplay that is going on at all times you also have this immediate feedback. You have this opportunity to give feedback to the student and to, quite frankly, use what would thought to be an error as another teaching point for all of us to learn from.”
Fundations has been running in the Chippewa School District for the past six years and was written to be a kindergarten to third-grade program, and up until this year, it only had been offered to first and second graders.
The program is being used by kindergartners for the first time this fall, and if the program is successful at the kindergarten level, Fundations could be expanded to reach third graders as well.
In addition to being well received at Stillson and the Chippewa School District, the program is being recognized by high-ranking English associations. The International Literacy Association and the International Dyslexia Association have recognized Fundations as having instructional practices that are critical to the development of phonics and phonemic awareness skills, bolstering the reputation of the program.
After the demonstration to the Chippewa School Board about how the lessons work, Dupey said being involved with the program and seeing it evolve is a pleasure, and the hope is to see it expand in the immediate future.
“They’re up and active and getting involved with learning physically and mentally,” Dupey said. “I’m proud to be a part of the program, and I think the kids are enjoying it, too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.