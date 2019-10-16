A big band is coming to a small Chippewa Falls school to benefit young musicians and their trip to the country music capital of the United States.
Chippewa Valley-based big band brass group the Troppo Big Band is set to perform this Friday, Oct. 18, at McDonell Central Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls to benefit the McDonell band’s trip to Nashville in June 2020.
The concert will be 7 to 10 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are $15, and $25 for couples, and tickets at the door the day of the concert will be $20m with couples admitted for $30. All tickets will include one drink as well. To purchase tickets in advance, you can call McDonell High School at 715-723-9126.
Kristina LeCloux is a parent helping the booster club at McDonell help promote the concert Friday and she said the evening will have a little something for everyone.
“I think those who come will get a sense of camaraderie and musical enjoyment out of it,” LeCloux said. “I always like to tout it as a date night. There will be good music, it’ll help support the band and people will be able to dance and have a good time.”
The reason for the concert is to help a group of musicians from the small Chippewa Falls school travel to Nashville to gain a wide variety of experiences.
You have free articles remaining.
LeCloux said the trip will consist of visits to Nashville landmarks such as the Country Music Hall of Fame, famed music venue the Grand Ole Opry, Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage and a visit to an area recording studio where they’ll be able to gain some valuable knowledge of how the music industry works.
“They are going to get a lot of experience,” LeCloux said. “They’ll be on a trip out-of-state so they’ll learn life skills. And besides general life skills they’ll be able to see what it’s like to work in a recording studio and learn how to listen to another director and be able to get feedback on how to play in a real band. They’ll be around a lot of musical things and experiences they can relate back to their normal lives when they get back home.”
Also included during Friday’s concert will be a variety of games, concessions, a wheel of fortune, a 50/50 raffle and the ability to donate additional funds to aid the McDonell band’s June 2020 trip to Nashville.
The main attraction of the Troppo Big Band will offer a unique blend of musical offerings, LeCloux said, as their combination of a mostly brass band and a live vocalist will peak the interest of musical fans throughout multiple genres.
“They really get the crowd into it and get everybody to have some fun,” LeCloux said. “They do swing, big band, jazz and even some rock n’ roll songs they’ve adapted to fit their style. It’s going to be a fun show for fans of any of those styles.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.