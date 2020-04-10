Funeral homes adapt to gathering restrictions, which go at odds with industry's function

It goes against the purpose of the industry.
When faced with loss, funeral services bring friends and family together to share grief and remember a loved one.
During the COVID-19 pandemic and with Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order in place, local funeral homes have been doing what they can to continue to provide services to families while still following regulations.
Ryan Olson, funeral director at Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Menomonie, said the goal is to be bringing people together to honor loved ones, something that can’t be done now because of the current pandemic and gathering restrictions.
“Quarantine, it goes in the exact opposite of what we would like to see right now,” Olson said. “We understand that we have to for the safety of everyone involved — the community and staff — but it’s really difficult for people who lost (loved) ones to now be isolated from their family and friends, potentially, during such a difficult time.”
To adapt, Olson said, his funeral home has been giving options to families. Most have been postponing services to a later date when the public can attend, especially in situations of cremation. In instances of traditional burial, a private service will be held now, and then families have the option of a public event later.
Mike Horan, owner and funeral director of Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Chippewa Falls, said his funeral home also been postponing services in some cases. Providing graveside private services is another option Horan has made available and then holding a public event later.
While families have learned to accept the restrictions because its has become part of their daily life, communicating to those who have lost loved ones that they must limit services to fewer than 10 people has been difficult, Horan said, especially in close-knit communities where everybody seems to know each other.
“It’s hard to tell people you can’t have hardly anybody here,” he said. “Around in our communities, we’re so used to having so many (people).”
While continuing to serve families in the best way possible has been challenging in these times, Horan said, one good thing has been the addition of livestreaming for services.
“That’s been huge, and we’re probably going to see this after this because people can (watch video streams) even if they’re out of town and can’t make it for whatever reason. It’s going to work out great in the long run,” Horan said of adding live streaming possibilities.
Most families have been understanding of orders to limit gatherings, Olson said, and many families have reached out ahead of time when death seemed imminent to learn of the options available.
For now, funeral homes have been able to keep up with the needs of families who have lost loved ones. The longer the pandemic limits gatherings and the more funerals are delayed, the bigger problem funeral homes could face when public services are again allowed.
Looking down the road, Olson said, the industry could be facing a difficult challenge in handling all the funeral requests.
“Depending on how long this quarantine lasts, there may be quite a number of funerals, not just for us but for all funeral homes that have been holding, delaying services,” Olson said. “At some point when we are able to open back up (to public services), that is going to be a challenge for funeral homes to handle that volume of calls.”
Funeral homes will continue to put families and their communities first, Olson said. Currently, that means the safety of everyone involved, which makes the goal of supporting grieving families more difficult for an industry that brings people together.
“We — as any other business — we are concerned for our community, our families in moving forward and trying to do what’s best for them,” Olson said, “and unfortunately right now it’s hard to serve these families and do what is needed right now for them, for their grief and their emotional support. Having to do things remotely, limiting physical contact, social distancing all go at odds with what we typically want to do when someone dies.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.