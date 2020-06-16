Garth Brooks virtual concert coming to Chippewa Falls

A country music megastar is making his way — virtually — to the Chippewa Valley.
Garth Brooks, one of the biggest artists in country music, will present an exclusive virtual concert experience at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 27. Tickets are $100 per car (maximum of six people per car) and go on sale at noon Friday on www.cvdrivein.com.
The event is being put on at Chippewa Valley Drive-In, a recent popup drive-in movie theater that has presented multiple showings at the fairgrounds during the COVID-19 pandemic. CV Drive-In said the event is an exciting one for the area and is the safest way to see a concert possible.
“This show is made specifically for the drive-ins and won’t be found on TV or the internet,” read a post on the CV Drive-In Facebook page. “This is as close as we can get to a concert this year. We have very limited spots that will sell fast as the response has been overwhelming. Remember we are practicing social distancing and following CDC guidelines. ... We hope to see you at the show!”
The Garth Brooks concert presented by Encore Live is a special live concert by the superstar, best known for hit singles such as “Friends in Low Places,” “The Thunder Rolls” and “The Dance.”
The performance will feature full stage production and won’t be available on any streaming sites, online platforms or physically. CV Drive-In is one of 300 theaters around the country planning on showing the concert.
Chippewa Falls native Greg Anderson said he plans on taking a few friends and family members to the Garth Brooks concert experience at the CV Drive-In because his love for music runs deep and he wants to indulge in a concert for the first time in months.
“It’s a unique idea,” Anderson said. “I was planning on going to a lot of concerts this summer, but COVID-19 put a stop to that, so any way I can see a concert is enticing to me. I’m not sure how watching a concert from my car is going to feel, but I’m willing to give it a shot.”
Anderson said Brooks is a terrific choice to feature on such a large scale during this pandemic because his music speaks to people from a wide array of backgrounds and walks of life.
“He is the everyman’s country singer,” Anderson said. “There is a reason he can play to stadiums still after so many years. His music is accessible and he always puts on a great show, so bringing that to the big screen seems like a natural progression. It’s feel-good music and we need some of that right now.”
For more information on the Garth Brooks virtual live concert presented by CV Drive-In, you can visit their website.
