Garth Brooks virtual concert coming to Chippewa Falls

The performance will feature full stage production and won’t be available on any streaming sites, online platforms or physically. CV Drive-In is one of 300 theaters around the country planning on showing the concert.

Chippewa Falls native Greg Anderson said he plans on taking a few friends and family members to the Garth Brooks concert experience at the CV Drive-In because his love for music runs deep and he wants to indulge in a concert for the first time in months.

“It’s a unique idea,” Anderson said. “I was planning on going to a lot of concerts this summer, but COVID-19 put a stop to that, so any way I can see a concert is enticing to me. I’m not sure how watching a concert from my car is going to feel, but I’m willing to give it a shot.”

Anderson said Brooks is a terrific choice to feature on such a large scale during this pandemic because his music speaks to people from a wide array of backgrounds and walks of life.

“He is the everyman’s country singer,” Anderson said. “There is a reason he can play to stadiums still after so many years. His music is accessible and he always puts on a great show, so bringing that to the big screen seems like a natural progression. It’s feel-good music and we need some of that right now.”

For more information on the Garth Brooks virtual live concert presented by CV Drive-In, you can visit their website.

