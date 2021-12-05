Gene Haas Foundation awards CVTC $40K grant

Students at Chippewa Valley Technical College will have increased financial support as they pursue manufacturing education thanks to the collaboration between the college and the Gene Haas Foundation.

Wednesday, in the machine tool lab at CVTC, the foundation awarded CVTC a $40,000 scholarship grant to give students in machining and manufacturing programs additional financial stability.

Jeff Sullivan, CVTC dean of apprenticeships, engineering, manufacturing and IT, said being able to offer $1,000 scholarships to students looking to enhance their lives with manufacturing education is a win for everyone.

“Students don’t always have the ability to fund their education and work 40 to 50 hours a week to make both ends meet,” he said. “We can’t thank Haas enough for its continued support of our programs at CVTC.”

The partnership between Haas and CVTC began in 1998 when CVTC began to utilize Haas Automation Inc. machine tool builders in its programs. In 2008, CVTC began receiving scholarship grants from the Gene Haas Foundation. To date, CVTC has received more than $235,000 in scholarships from the foundation — that’s 235 students who have been directly impacted by these scholarships.

“This is a perfect example of how we solve problems together,” said Sunem Beaton-Garcia, CVTC president. “The community has a need for this type of skill, and organizations like Haas help us help students. We provide the education and the tools. They help provide student support. Collaborations like these help us rise together.”

The Gene Haas Foundation was established in 1999, by Haas Automation, Inc., Founder and CEO Gene Haas, to support the needs of the local community, through grants to such local charities as the Boys and Girls Clubs, Food Share, Rescue Mission and others.

The Gene Haas Foundation donates millions of dollars every year to manufacturing education and the community. In 2021, the Gene Haas Foundation provided more than $17 million in grants, bringing the total since inception to more than to $100 million.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0