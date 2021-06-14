 Skip to main content
George Adrian, former Chippewa Falls City Council member, passes away at 72
George Adrian, former Chippewa Falls City Council member, passes away at 72

George Adrian

During his 72 years of life George Adrian served his country and community during the Vietnam war and later on the Chippewa Falls City Council and Patriotic Council.

 CHIPPEWA HERALD

George Adrian was proud of his service in the Army during the Vietnam War. After he retired, he joined the Chippewa Falls City Council to continue serving his community, friends and colleagues say.

“Not only was he an excellent council member, he was an excellent person,” said Mayor Greg Hoffman. “He was always a gentleman. He was a fun guy, very knowledgeable, and understood the system.”

Adrian, 72, died Monday at his home. A funeral will be held Monday.

Adrian was a member of the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council, where he attended military funerals. He was always visible at area Memorial Day and Veterans Day functions.

“He was always at the Memorial Day services at the park,” Hoffman said. “I liked George. He had friends all over the place. He was that kind of guy.”

Former Councilman CW King said he knew Adrian for about 40 years and said he will be greatly missed.

“He was a family man, a community man,” King said. “He served honorably. He did a lot to serve the community, first as an employee, then as a council member.”

Adrian worked for the city’s street department for 20 years, retiring in December 2009. When councilwoman Susan Zukowski resigned her Seventh Ward seat midway through her term in July 2010, the council appointed Adrian to fill the remainder of her term. Adrian won re-election in 2011 and 2013. He didn’t seek re-election in 2015.

He was a lifetime member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) #550, VFW Post #1038, American Legion, DAV Chapter 21, Vietnam Veteran’s #92, Ninth Infantry Division Association, 5th Battalion 60th Infantry Association, and the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Memorials are preferred and will be donated to various veterans’ organizations and the CF Patriotic Council.

