George Adrian, former Chippewa Falls City Council member, passes away at 72

George Adrian was proud of his service in the Army during the Vietnam War. After he retired, he joined the Chippewa Falls City Council to continue serving his community, friends and colleagues say.

“Not only was he an excellent council member, he was an excellent person,” said Mayor Greg Hoffman. “He was always a gentleman. He was a fun guy, very knowledgeable, and understood the system.”

Adrian, 72, died Monday at his home. A funeral will be held Monday.

Adrian was a member of the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council, where he attended military funerals. He was always visible at area Memorial Day and Veterans Day functions.

“He was always at the Memorial Day services at the park,” Hoffman said. “I liked George. He had friends all over the place. He was that kind of guy.”

Former Councilman CW King said he knew Adrian for about 40 years and said he will be greatly missed.

“He was a family man, a community man,” King said. “He served honorably. He did a lot to serve the community, first as an employee, then as a council member.”