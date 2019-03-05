A 10-year-old girl accused of stomping on the head of a six-month-old boy on Oct. 30, causing his death two days later, has been deemed incompetent to stand trial, causing the homicide case to be suspended indefinitely.
Dunn County Judge James Peterson made the ruling Tuesday in Chippewa County Court after hearing from two psychologists who have interviewed the girl in recent months.
Peterson agreed with psychologist Deborah Collins that it is possible that the girl could become competent within the next year, so he ordered she be re-examined on a quarterly basis. Peterson set up a return date for July 3 to see if the girl has been found competent at that time.
The girl will remain in the custody of the Department of Human Services for at least the next year. Prosecuting attorney Richard Dufour said it is likely the girl will eventually be committed to deal with her mental health issues.
The girl sat quietly throughout the lengthy hearing, but she did speak when asked if she understood what was occurring in court. Dufour noted the girl proved in court she had the ability to control her behavior with no violent outburst.
“We haven’t seen that in court,” Dufour told Peterson. “We’ve been here two-and-a-half hours.”
Both psychologists testified via phone conferencing for about one hour each, and they agreed that the girl was incompetent at this time. They both filed competency reports that were immediately sealed by Peterson.
Defense attorney Laurie Osberg presented psychologist Michael Caldwell, who said the girl is unlikely to become competent in the next year, and added it could take many years. Dufour asked Caldwell if he believes any 10-year-old should be tried in adult court.
“Personally, I think it’s a bad situation when a 10-year-old has to be in an adult system,” Caldwell replied.
Collins diagnosed the girl with post-traumatic stress disorder and disruptive mood dysregulation disorder, causing her to self-injure herself and be prone to outbursts. The girl is also “struggling with a depressed mood,” Collins said. The girl has a history of below-average cognitive ability and suffers from a lack of consistent formal education.
“She is substantially lacking in her mental capacity, and in her ability to assist counsel,” Collins said.
Collins added that the girl had “trauma early in her life,” displayed emotional problems, and couldn’t regulate her emotions. The girl had been placed in foster care in 2017 because of issues involving her parents, Collins said.
However, with treatment and education, Collins believes it is likely the girl can be deemed competent in the next year.
Caldwell outlined the same concerns in his testimony, saying her “home environment was less than optimal” and that “she missed a lot of (school) days going back to when she was in kindergarten.” Caldwell said she easily became agitated and anxious.
Osberg said it became clear during Peterson’s questions of the girl that the girl didn’t understand what was entirely happening.
“I don’t believe she is capable of answering the court’s questions,” Osberg said.
The Department of Justice is handling prosecution of the case, after Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell recused himself. The boy’s father, Nate Liedl, was an employee in the clerk of court’s office at the time, which created a conflict of interest.
The boy was at a day care, which also serves as a foster home, in the town of Tilden on Oct. 30 when the 10-year-old girl — who lived there as a foster child — was alone inside the house while everyone else was playing outside. The girl told authorities she panicked after dropping the baby, and then she stomped on his head when he began to cry.
The boy was transferred to a hospital in Minnesota, where he died Nov. 1 — two days after the incident.
The girl appeared in Chippewa County’s adult court Nov. 5 on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide by someone age 10 or older. She was ordered to be held on a $50,000 cash bond and be placed in a secure detention center.
