PEPIN — A 14-year-old girl died from injuries suffered in a UTV crash Wednesday evening.
The name of the girl is being withheld pending family notification.
The accident happened on an address on Hwy. 35 just outside the downtown Pepin area, Pepin County Sheriff Joel D. Wener said in a press release.
According to the release, the Pepin County dispatch received a call of a UTV crash just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Sheriff’s deputies discovered the 14-year-old female with life threatening injuries. Lifesaving procedures were performed and the female was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Wabasha. At the hospital, the female was pronounced dead.
Assisting at the Pepin County Sheriff’s office were the Pepin Police, Pepin Fire, Pepin Ambulance, Lund Fire Department and Mayo One.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was contacted and will be the main investigating agency moving forward.
