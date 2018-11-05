A 10-year-old girl is facing charges in Chippewa County in the death of an 6-month old infant.
According to Chippewa County Sheriff James L. Kowalczyk, the sheriff's department received a 911 call from a licensed daycare in Chippewa County for a baby boy bleeding from his head. The infant was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital, then flown to a St. Paul hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The sheriff said that the doctor called police and said the infant's death was not an accident. The sheriff said that a 10-year-old girl at the daycare confessed to her involvement in the death of the infant.
A cash bond was set at $50,000 for the girl, who is being held in the adult court system but could be moved to juvenile court.
The accident remains under investigation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated throughout the day.
