Girl Scouts announce "Adventure Day" in Chippewa Falls
top story

Girl Scouts announce "Adventure Day" in Chippewa Falls

Girl Scouts Logo
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Families are welcome to attend the upcoming Girl Scouts of America “Adventure Day” to explore a campsite, learn how to build a fire, take aim with a sling shot, learn about geocaching, build a tower, find out what a rope runner is. There will be prizes, games and lots of family fun.

Stop on by Riverfront Park, on Bridge Street in downtown Chippewa Falls, Saturday, September 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Open to all girls and their families in the Chippewa Valley and the surrounding areas. If you’re ready to join Girl Scouts, they can help connect you with a troop. If you’re just curious and want to learn more, they’ll have staff and volunteers on hand to answer your questions.

Those who are interested in Girl Scouts but cannot attend the event can log on to gsnwgl.org/join and find troops right here in the Chippewa Valley area.

Girl Scouting is also looking for volunteers. Volunteering for Girl Scouting is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. As a Girl Scout volunteer, you will guide girls on their Girl Scout journey – helping them try new things the girls themselves choose (with your help). Girl Scout volunteers can be parents, grandparents, caregivers, or community members. Find out more at gsnwgl.org/vol

