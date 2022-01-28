Give Chippewa County to award $5,000 in grants to local non-profits through community vote

A new community organization is giving the power to the people to see who they want to financially support.

Give Chippewa County is a new subset of the Community Foundation of Chippewa County, which connects multiple generations of generous individuals that want to give back to the community. The organization will give out three grants which add up to $5,000 over the next few months, the recipients of which will be voted on by the general public.

“We’re trying to get as many people in Chippewa County a chance to give as we can,” Committee Chair Matthew White said. “Too many times people have to grow old or ‘make it’ in life to start giving, but that doesn’t have to be the case. We think fostering a love for giving helps heighten their sense of community, and we want to continue to encourage that.”

Give Chippewa County aims to support local non-profits and charitable organizations that are designed to assist different areas of the community where resources are needed to fulfill their mission. The first round of voting began on Jan. 12 and will run through Feb. 13. The Chippewa County community has the opportunity to vote on which three of the seven projects should receive funding.

The projects included in the inaugural Give Chippewa County vote include the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley’s positive and safe club environment, Hope Village’s property and maintenance and guest services, Chippewa Falls YMCA’s Y on the Fly, Chippewa Falls Area Senior Center’s fitness equipment (kiosks) and wellness room, Come Now and Eat’s backpack buddies now program, Lake Holcombe School District’s greenhouse improvements and Family Support Center’s welcome baby project.

After the first popular vote giving cycle, the organization’s future votes will be made among their paid members, who will simultaneously fund the grants and decide who receives them. Membership costs $250 per individual or household couple over the age of 21.

“Give Chippewa County was created with the goal to provide an opportunity to pool resources with others to continue the generous spirit of Chippewa County,” White said. “You do not need to wealthy, to be involved in and or have a voice in philanthropy.”

You can vote in Give Chippewa County’s first grant vote now on their website yourlegacyforever.org.

