Chippewa Valley Technical College and its partners will again be supporting area veterans at the Nov. 3 Give Vets a Smile event, which will have many more free services available for veterans.
The Dental Clinic at CVTC will once again be offering a chance for veterans to receive free dental care.
But this year, veterans will be able to get COPD screening and education from volunteer local respiratory therapists and CVTC Respiratory Therapy program students, nutrition screening and diabetes education from CVTC Nursing students, assistive device assessments and recommendations from Physical Therapy Assistant students and even a haircut or a bead trim from Cosmetology program students.
All services are free for veterans
In addition, veterans can get a free flu shot from the CVTC Nursing-Associate Degree program students with the Prevea Health Family Medicine clinic.
Basic physical exams and chair massages will also be available.
The Give Vets a Smile event is set for Saturday, Nov. 3 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the clinic at the CVTC Health Education Center, 615 W. Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire. Any veteran without other dental benefits who has a current military ID or is enrolled in VA Health Care is eligible to participate.
Available dental Hygiene services include a BP screening, oral assessment, patient education, dental cleaning, x-rays, dental exam and fluoride treatment.
Dental services available include fillings, extractions, limited root-canal therapy, and limited denture services.
Veterans are welcome to come and take advantage of the other services offered, even if they do not have an appointment for dental care.
“We have had a tremendous response to this event each year we have held it,” said Pam Entorf, CVTC Dental Hygienist program instructor and outreach coordinator of the clinic. “We were able to help about 70 veterans each year with this much-needed service. Veterans do not receive any dental benefits unless they are 100 percent disabled or suffered an oral injury related to their service.”
All work will be performed by dental hygiene students, dental assistant students, staff and licensed dental hygienists, licensed dentists and volunteers. The services are free of charge to veterans. The clinic may not be able to take care of all of a patient’s dental needs during the visit, but will take care of the most urgent needs first.
“This is our way of saying ‘Thank you for serving our country,’ ” Entorf said.
For more information, go to https://www.cvtc.edu/events/give-vets-a-smile . To schedule an appointment, call 715-833-6271 or visit cvtc.edu/Dental.
Sponsoring the event along with CVTC are Delta Dental, the Wisconsin Dental Hygienists Association, Prevea Health, the Wisconsin Society for Respiratory Care, and CVTC’s Shear Inspiration Salon and Spa.
